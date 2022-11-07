MARLA FAITH CRAWFORD v. BOARD OF EDUCATION FOR PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Administrative law — Human Relations Commission — Retaliation claim

Marla Faith Crawford, appellant, works for the Board of Education for Prince George’s County, appellee. In 2019, she filed a charge of disability discrimination against the Board with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Shortly after the EEOC dismissed her charge, Crawford filed a request for accommodation with the Board seeking transfer to an alternate worksite. Relying on the EEOC’s dismissal of her discrimination charge, the Board denied Crawford’s request. She challenged this denial in the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission, alleging that her request was denied as retaliation for her filing an EEOC charge.

