Maryland’s top court will have a new chief clerk beginning Thursday.

The Court of Appeals has given the job to Greg Hilton, a longtime clerk for the intermediate Court of Special Appeals. Hilton will succeed Suzanne C. Johnson, who has served as the high court’s chief clerk since December 2018.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected for this critical role at the Court of Appeals,” Hilton said in a statement Monday announcing his appointment. “I appreciate the court’s trust in me to lead the clerk’s office for Maryland’s highest appellate court.”

As clerk, Hilton will manage the Court of Appeals’ docket, handle filings and oversee the clerk’s office staff. He will also swear in new attorneys and sign their bar certificates.

Hilton, an attorney and retired Navy officer, has served as the Court of Special Appeals’ chief clerk since 2013 after a four-year stint as chief deputy clerk. Prior to that, Hilton was with the law firm Corbin, Schaffer & Aviles.

The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law graduate was a law clerk for Prince George’s County Circuit Judge C. Philip Nichols Jr., Circuit Court from 1995 to 1996.

Hilton, who served on active and reserve Navy duty from 1987 to 2017, was chief of staff for the Regional Corps Advisory Command in Gardez, Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2007 to 2008. The Bronze Star Medal recipient directed 200 military combat advisers in the region and oversaw the completion of a congressionally funded courthouse construction project, according to a biography provided by the Maryland Judiciary.

Since Aug. 1, Hilton has served as president of the National Conference of Appellate Court Clerks. His term expires July 31.

“Greg Hilton is uniquely qualified to fulfill the role of clerk of the court and brings his impressive court management and operations acumen to the Court of Appeals after serving nearly 15 years as clerk and chief deputy clerk on the Court of Special Appeals,” Court of Appeals Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader said in a statement.

“We look forward to his continued leadership in the appellate courts,” Fader added. “I also extend thanks to Suzanne Johnson for her dedicated service to the Maryland Judiciary and the Court of Appeals.”