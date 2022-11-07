ADVERTISEMENT

State of Maryland

The Department of Labor, Unemployment Insurance is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the following positions of:

Program Manager Sr. I

(Chief of Litigations)

Recruitment (#22-005482-0030)

Contact

Felicia Ransome

felicia.ransome@maryland.gov

Interested candidates.

Must apply online at: Maryland DBM or click link below:

https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/BulPreview.asp?R1=22&R2=005482&R3=0030&Viewer=Admin&Test=Y

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.