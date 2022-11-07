ADVERTISEMENT
State of Maryland
The Department of Labor, Unemployment Insurance is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the following positions of:
Program Manager Sr. I
(Chief of Litigations)
Recruitment (#22-005482-0030)
Contact
Felicia Ransome
felicia.ransome@maryland.gov
Interested candidates.
Must apply online at: Maryland DBM or click link below:
https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/BulPreview.asp?R1=22&R2=005482&R3=0030&Viewer=Admin&Test=Y
