Renovated Gordon Center in Owings Mills plans for spring debut

The Peggy and Yale Gordon Center for Performing Arts, on the campus of Rosenbloom Owings Mills Jewish Community Center, announced Monday it will undergo a major renovation to update and modernize the nearly 6,000-square-foot lobby space and the Joseph & Rebecca Meyerhoff Gallery.

Estimated to be complete in the first quarter of 2023, contractors for the project include PI.KL Architects, Partner Contracting, Cove Electric and NFD Interior Planning + Design.

The project will provide a more open, contemporary floor plan and layout with a larger concession area. A built-in, 11-foot video wall will complement performances with livestreaming and offer new presentation opportunities for groups who rent the space. New lighting and carpeting as well as updated display space are also part of the overall plans.

The Gordon will also be launching a new ticketing platform and website.

The improvements in design, technology and functionality will further ensure the programmatic and financial sustainability of the Gordon Center by increasing potential rental income and attracting new partnership opportunities.

This effort is part of a multimillion-dollar project that first updated the rigging, sound and lighting with state-of-the-art equipment.

The renovations are funded in part by The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore and its agencies, the Peggy & Yale Gordon Trust, the Herman & Walter Samuelson Foundation, the France-Merrick Foundation, the State of Maryland, the Herbert Bearman Foundation, the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds, and Baltimore County.

Founded in 1995, The Gordon Center amenities include a theater with 550 seats, one of the largest movie screens in Maryland and four performance space options with an experienced staff offering services including lighting, sound, rigging and technical support.