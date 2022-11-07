Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TERENCE J. MCGRATH, et al. v. EDWARD S. COHN, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions November 7, 2022

Real property — Foreclosure sale — Motion to stay

In 2019, appellees, acting as substitute trustees, filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Terence J. McGrath, appellant, and Lynn McGrath. The property was ultimately sold at a foreclosure auction and the court entered an order ratifying the sale on December 7, 2021.

Read the opinion

 

