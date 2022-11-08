Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AARON LAMONT BRICE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions November 8, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Solicitation to commit first-degree murder

 

“What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”
The Captain (portrayed by Strother
Martin) in “Cool Hand Luke”
(1967).

In a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County in November 2021, the defendant, Aaron Lamont Brice, argued essentially that the text of a telephone call he made from jail did not communicate a solicitation to murder a specific person.

Read the opinion

 

