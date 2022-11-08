Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs November 8, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

​ASSOCIATE

Whitney, LLP, an innovative and growth oriented Towson-based litigation firm founded 30 years ago, seeks associate with about 1 to 3 years experience. Responsibilities include drafting pleadings and discovery, motions practice, depositions and participation in hearings, mediations, arbitrations and trials in a variety of interesting cases.

Send resume and cover letter to

dwhitney@whitneyfirm.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo