Whitney, LLP, an innovative and growth oriented Towson-based litigation firm founded 30 years ago, seeks associate with about 1 to 3 years experience. Responsibilities include drafting pleadings and discovery, motions practice, depositions and participation in hearings, mediations, arbitrations and trials in a variety of interesting cases.

Send resume and cover letter to

dwhitney@whitneyfirm.com

