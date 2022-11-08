BCT Partners takes over Gaithersburg-based Community Science

BCT Partners LLC announced Tuesday the acquisition of Community Science Inc., an equity-centered research and development firm in Gaithersburg.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two companies have collaborated for years and share a commitment to utilizing their work to bring about a more equitable and just society. They provide complementary services across distinct yet interrelated market areas including housing, equitable community & economic development, workforce development, children, youth and families, education, health equity, powerful citizenry, organizational effectiveness and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Over the coming months, Community Science will operate separately as a wholly owned subsidiary of Newark, New Jersey-based BCT Partners while the two organizations work together to fully integrate their cultures, people, expertise, and operations and provide their collective customers with deep research, extensive evaluation, and actionable insights – combined with state-of-the-art technology and analytics — to help create greater impact and equity at scale.