Celebree School, the Lutherville-based early childhood education organization that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare and summer camp programs, on Tuesday signed 13 franchise agreements in Virginia.

The organization also announced an additional seven schools under future development agreements. Of these, four schools are projected to open in Arlington, Herndon, Alexandria and Dulles by the end of 2023.

The new schools will join four currently open and operating Celebree Schools in the state – Reston, Henrico, Ashburn and Tysons-Jones Branch. Company leadership sees vast growth potential across Virginia with opportunity to add six schools in the Northern Virginia market, five schools in Southern Virginia, and three schools in Virginia Beach. Celebree School has an expansion goal of opening 150 new schools over the next three years.

The next Celebree School to open in Virginia is Celebree School of Alexandria, projected to open in January at 2450 Mill Road. On the heels of this opening will be Celebree School of National Landing, opening in spring 2023 at Metropolitan Park for Amazon’s second Headquarters in Arlington. In summer 2023, Herndon residents can expect Celebree School of Herndon to open in their community and by late 2023 Celebree School of Dulles is projected to open its doors.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with curricula designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.