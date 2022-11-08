Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CRISTIAN I. FUENTES-HERNANDEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions November 8, 2022

Criminal procedure — Waiver of jury trial — Knowing

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Cristian I. Fuentes-Hernandez, appellant, was convicted of first-degree rape, home invasion, sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of second-degree rape. On appeal, Fuentes-Hernandez asserts that the trial court erred by accepting his jury trial waiver without informing him
about the possibility of a hung jury.

Read the opinion

