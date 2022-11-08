Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop service from Dallas to BWI  

Low-cost air carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday introductory fares for new nonstop routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and four other destinations.

Joining Frontier’s lineup of new nonstop routes include flights to Orange County, California (SNA), New York City (LGA), Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ). With the new service, Frontier will serve a total of 19 destinations from DFW.

Frontier will offer service to BWI four times a week and begin May 21, 2023, along with daily service to Orange County. Daily service to New York begins April 18. Service to Raleigh-Durham and Montego Bay begins May 22.

Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S.