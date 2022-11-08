Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GRADY MANAGEMENT, INC., ET AL., v. REDIET BIRRU

By: Unreported Opinions November 8, 2022

Torts — Enforcement — Motion to shorten time to file response

This case, before this Court once again, has its origins in a personal injury action tried before a jury in the Circuit Court for Howard County in 2018. The jury found Grady Management, Inc. and Autumn Crest, LLC, appellants, liable for injuries to appellees, two minor children, B.M. and S.M. (collectively “children”). The issues presented in this appeal involve a motion to enforce those judgments and an accompanying motion to shorten time filed by the children.

Read the opinion

