Kristin Feliciano | UM BWMC

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) appointed Kristin Feliciano as senior vice president of strategy.

Feliciano brings significant experience as a strategy officer and business development leader to UM BWMC, where she will oversee strategic planning for the organization and its clinical programs in an effort to meet the changing needs of the community and the larger University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

In this role, Feliciano will also advise UM BWMC’s Board of Directors and senior leadership on business planning operations, based on the latest market research and analysis.

This position marks Feliciano’s return to UMMS, the parent organization of UM BWMC. For more than a decade, Feliciano served in leadership roles with UMMS, first as director of business development at University of Maryland Medical Center, followed by vice president for women’s and children’s services.

Most recently, Feliciano served as the chief strategy officer for Holy Cross Health, where she designed future-focused strategic initiatives leading teams to advance care in hospital-based service lines and across sites of care throughout the community She was also a vice president at Inova Fairfax Hospital, where she led daily operations of adult inpatient services, new business development, physician partnership strategies and the planning and implementation of capital improvement projects and other programs aimed at increasing efficiencies while elevating patient satisfaction.

Feliciano served as a member of the Finance Committee for Nexus Montgomery’s Board of Directors in addition to being a guest lecturer at George Washington University, Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University. She is a graduate of Lehigh University and received her master’s degree in health care administration from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health.