Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics, a Bethesda-based research company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, Tuesday was named Diagnostics Company of the Year in the second annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

BioTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe. The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program analyzes and evaluates the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry. This year’s program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from more than 12 different countries throughout the world.

Longhorn develops diagnostic tools and vaccines for worldwide public health concerns that government agencies and health care organizations can use to provide surveillance, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of infectious diseases in both humans and animals. Longhorn’s diagnostic tools are optimized for molecular testing at every stage, starting at the sample collection site and continuing through the cold chain to ensure molecular diagnostics can be used throughout the developed and developing world.

Longhorn’s core product, PrimeStore Molecular Transport Medium (PrimeStore MTM) inactivates pathogens while the core DNA and RNA of the pathogen is preserved so that it can be mapped for testing and ensures that handling by labs is safer because samples are rendered non-infectious. It is designed to help governments, global health organizations and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of highly infectious diseases.

In early 2020, Longhorn was contacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Human & Health Services COVID-19 diagnostic team and asked to rapidly expand production to address the dire shortage of COVID-19 sample collection kits. Longhorn managed the process of increasing production of PrimeStore MTM from tens of thousands of units each year pre-pandemic, to more than 50 million units in a span of months.

Since then, Longhorn has produced more than 60 million PrimeStore MTM devices, which have been provided to the U.S. and foreign governments, hospital groups, and laboratories to ensure adequate, high quality sample collection around the world.

Currently, Longhorn is expanding its diagnostic division towards testing supplies for African swine fever, avian influenza, and a wide range of pathogens and sample types with the goal of preventing the spread of contagious viruses. As just one example, the United States Department of Agriculture recently expanded its use of PrimeStore MTM to facilitate the tracking and surveillance of the Avian influenza strain that is making its way through the U.S. poultry population.