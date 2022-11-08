State elections officials Tuesday said Election Day is progressing smoothly and with only a handful of minor issues.

“We often have a few polling places that open a little late but I’m pleased to say all of them are up and have been running for several hours now,” said Nikki Charlson, deputy state elections administrator.

One polling site to open late was at Bowie State University, the site of a Democratic Party campaign rally headlined Monday by President Joseph Biden.

Charlson said issues at that location were related to a problem with electronic poll books. Judges at the site enacted a contingency plan before 9 a.m. By 10 a.m, the poll was “open and operating normally,” she said.

Voters will have until 8 p.m. to cast a ballot on what is the final day of the 2022 election. Any voter in line by then will be allowed to vote.

Charlson said officials are prepared for any late influx of voters.

“Typically after work hours is a busy time anyway,” she said. “The elections judges are prepared for voters to show up all the way up to 8 o’clock and they’ll process them.”

Last week, an aide to Anthony Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, urged supporters to turn out on Election Day after 6 p.m.

“It’s certainly on our radar. We are aware of those suggestions for people to vote (late),” Charlson said.

Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown aimed to make Maryland history Tuesday, with Moore hoping to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general.

Moore, 44, is running against Republican Dan Cox, a state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 in Maryland after receiving only 32% of the vote.

Moore and Cox are running to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term limited.

In addition to the statewide races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, all 188 seats in the General Assembly, the state’s eight U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate seat are up for grabs – plus school board seats and other local offices.

Results should start to be released soon after the polls close. Charlson said the first tallies will be posted as soon as the last voter has moved inside of the voting area.

The first of those results will come from 10 days of early voting across the state.

Elections officials also plan to release an initial wave of mail-in ballot counts from 11 counties that began counting those ballots prior to Tuesday.

The results are expected to be posted on a revamped state website that officials said will make it clear which votes are being reported.

Earlier this year, the Court of Appeals cleared the way for local boards of election to begin to count those ballots early after Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, attempted to block the counts until after the election.

Typically mail-in ballots are not counted until two days after Election Day. An expansion of mail-in voting in 2020 and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a massive use of the new voting method.

In July, jurisdictions, including Baltimore and Montgomery counties, experienced weeks-long delays in reporting results in close races.

Election officials were concerned about similar delays that would push final results into December.

So far, the state reports about 18% voter turnout from early and returned mail-in ballots.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 399,000 mail-in ballots had been returned. Elections officials mailed out 642,501 ballots to voters.

Elections boards in Baltimore city and in Allegany, Baltimore, Calvert, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s, Talbot and Washington counties all conducted pre-Election Day mail-in ballot counts and will release those results Tuesday night. Those counties will complete the mail-in counts starting Thursday.

Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties will start their mail-in ballot counts on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.