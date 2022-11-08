Mimi Walsh-Wehberg | The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station hired Mary “Mimi” Walsh-Wehberg, LCPC, LCADAS as its clinical director.

In this leadership role, Walsh-Wehberg is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the residential and community-based clinical programming and operations.

As clinical director, Walsh-Wehberg will provide leadership and oversight to clinical programming, ensuring continued programmatic excellence and consistent quality of services to achieve the organization’s mission. She will identify growth opportunities for program expansion and community partnerships while managing and maintaining an effective and successful client service program.

In addition to supervising clinical staff, Walsh-Wehberg will plan, organize, direct, coordinate and evaluate service delivery to clients, maintaining records and reports relative to the program.