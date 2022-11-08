ADVERTISEMENT

SOCIAL SERVICE ATTORNEY III

The Social Services Attorney is an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Maryland who performs professional legal work for the Baltimore City Department of Social Services including representation of the Department in Administrative Hearings and in the Circuit Courts, Juvenile Courts and District Court of this State to enable the Department to protect vulnerable children and adults, obtain permanency for children in out-of-home placements, and protect the confidentiality of agency records and information.

Education: Possession of a Juris or equivalent degree from an accredited school of law.

Experience: Experience as a practicing attorney

Salary – $ 79,343 – $92,328 with potential growth to $127,637/year

Closing Date: November 30, 2022

To review the full ad and apply, please visit www.workformaryland.com, Department of Human Resources announcement #22-006686-0001. For any additional details, please contact Joyce Carter@ 443-378-4500 or by e-mail joyce.carter2@maryland.gov.

