Spencer Maid | Origin

Origin , an m2m (machine to machine) services company in Greenbelt, named Spencer Maid its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Since 2019, Maid has served as the chief commercial officer of Origin, leading the commercial launches of Linksys Aware and Verizon Home Awareness, bringing WiFi Sensing to millions of homes around the world.

He also led the over-subscription of Origin’s $14 million Series B funding round which led to the further product development and commercialization of Origin’s proprietary wirelessAI technology.

Previously, Maid had 20 years of experience within a Fortune 500 company delivering innovative, quality products into homes that make an impact on people’s lives.

Ray Liu will remain as chairman of the board and continue his role as chief technology officer, leading Origin’s technology development.