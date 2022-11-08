Venable expands with addition of multi-practice Miami firm

Venable LLP, a national law firm based in Washington with offices in Baltimore and Towson, and Genovese Joblove & Battista P.A. (GJB), a multi-practice law firm based in Miami, Tuesday announced that GJB will join Venable, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

With more than 30 attorneys in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, GJB is well established in Florida. Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals.

With more than 850 professionals across the country, including in Maryland, California, Delaware, Illinois, New York, Virginia and the District of Columbia, Venable advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation and the full range of intellectual property disciplines.