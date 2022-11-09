Baltimore Del. Brooke E. Lierman won her bid to become the state’s top financial officer, making her the first woman to hold the job of comptroller and the first woman independently elected to statewide office in Maryland.

Lierman, a Democrat, was ahead by 14 percentage points with most results reported as of Wednesday afternoon, more than enough to defeat her Republican opponent, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman.

Lierman ran in what was seen as the most competitive statewide race in Maryland and had a somewhat narrower margin of victory than her Democratic colleagues running for governor and attorney general.

Glassman ran as a moderate, which won him the support of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and gave him his best chance of winning over Democrats in deep-blue Maryland.

“(Lierman) certainly beat the toughest Republican to beat in Maryland,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College.

Down-ballot Republicans were hindered, she said, by the extremist positions of the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Dan Cox, who received support from former President Donald Trump.

“Dan Cox overshadowed a lot of the Republican statewide races,” Kromer said.

Lierman was also a tenacious campaigner who took the right steps to make the jump from state delegate to comptroller, Kromer said.

In an interview, Lierman also credited her win to a robust campaign effort.

“Two years ago, we embarked on running a truly grassroots, 24-county campaign, and we never took our foot off the gas,” she said. “I have visited every county, countless communities, talking with people about the importance of the comptroller’s office and how it can be a force for good.”

The comptroller serves as Maryland’s top tax collector and holds one of three seats on the powerful Board of Public Works, which approves major state contracts.

Lierman, 43, will oversee about $16 billion annually in state tax revenue and manage an agency with a $110 million budget and 1,100 employees. She assumes office with a $2 billion budget surplus.

Lierman is the first woman to hold the job and the first woman to win statewide elected office without being connected to a male candidate, as in the case of the state’s lieutenant governor position.

“Brooke is part of a larger story for Democrats, and it’s an exciting story for Democrats,” Kromer said. “Maryland looks like the Democratic party that they talk about nationwide: it’s diverse in terms of gender, it’s racially diverse, and it’s generationally diverse.”

Maryland also elected its first Black governor, Wes Moore, and its first Black attorney general, Anthony Brown, on Tuesday. Both men are Democrats.

Lierman’s victory is also notable because statewide executive roles remain a challenge for women in politics, said Jean Sinzdak, associate director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Nationwide, women hold 30.6% of statewide elective executive offices, Sinzdak said.

“Statewide elective office is still very much a boy’s club,” she said.

Maryland will still have no women in its congressional delegation, and it is “depressing” that no women holds a statewide elective office in 2022, Sinzdak said.

“It’s really great news that you have this woman who won this election,” she said, “but it’s a shame that it’s 2022 and we’re talking about the first woman.”

Lierman was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2014 and went on to serve on the Appropriations Committee from 2015 to 2019. She is in her second term and currently sits on the Environment and Transportation Committee as chair of the land use and ethics subcommittee.

She also works as a civil rights and disability rights attorney for the Baltimore law firm Brown, Goldstein and Levy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Dartmouth College in 2001 and a law degree in 2008 from the University of Texas, Austin.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” Lierman said of her historic victory. “I am so indebted to the many women who have run for all levels of office before me and to the people who believed that now was the time to elect a diverse and more representative state government in Maryland.”

Capital News Service reporter Emmett Gartner contributed to this story.