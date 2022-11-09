Choptank Community Health System launches scholarship program

Choptank Community Health System announced a new scholarship program for the nonprofit’s staff and new hires completing Chesapeake College’s Dental Assistant (DA) and Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) certification programs.

The program is intended to supplement the recruiting and retention efforts of Choptank Health’s offices in Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton, Easton, Federalsburg, Goldsboro and St. Michaels. Choptank Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center and one of 17 community-based health centers in Maryland serving more than 377,000 individuals, including those without insurance or the ability to pay.

An application for the scholarship must be submitted and approved by Choptank Health before receiving funding, along with a commitment to work for Choptank Health. The funding can be used to cover course fees and tuition, textbooks, and licensure costs for Choptank Health’s current and future DA and CMA staff.

Choptank Health will pay tuition and fees directly to Chesapeake College for each scholarship recipient. Books and educational materials will be reimbursed to the employee upon submitting an expense report with the receipt. Choptank Health will additionally reimburse employees or new hires for an exam fee upon certification of passing the exam.

Once the licensing exam is successfully completed, new hires and current staff approved to participate in the program will be required to agree to a two-year employment commitment with Choptank Health for DA positions or a three-year commitment for CMA positions.

Individuals can apply for the program by emailing Choptank Health Human Resources Director Melissa Book at mbook@choptankhealth.org.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children. Its medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted.