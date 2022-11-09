Emily Jenkins | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Emily Jenkins of Chester was named a Maryland Legal Services Corporation Housing Fellow at Mid-Shore Pro Bono, where the third-year University of Baltimore School of Law student works directly with staff attorneys to handle a variety of landlord and tenant matters.

Jenkins graduated from Radford University with a bachelor’s degree in political science, concentrating in law, justice and society with a minor in international studies. Jenkins plans to pursue public interest work or begin a career in real estate law after law school.

Jenkins’ experience includes working as part of a research team for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education’s Anti-Poverty Working Group. The working group’s Anti-Poverty Toolkit is envisioned to be a clearing house of open, online educational resources for scholars around the world to access, share, and update to raise standards of teaching and research in the field of anti-poverty.