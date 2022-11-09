Eric Allen | Greenberg Gibbons

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2022

Eric Allen was named senior vice president, director of construction & development at Greenberg Gibbons.

Allen will plan and oversee construction of major ground-up and redevelopment projects from initial planning through final delivery. He will work closely with Greenberg Gibbons’ President, Eric Walter, to assess and maximize development opportunities, and improve the company’s construction processes and financial performance using innovative methodologies.

He has more than 30 years of experience overseeing development and construction management projects ranging from $20 million to $300 million. Most recently, he served as the vice president of construction for Starwood Retail Partners, the fifth largest owner of regional malls in the U.S., leading multiple high-profile mall redevelopments and master planned communities.

Prior to that, he was with Simon Property Group, overseeing development activities for the West Coast portfolio of one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REIT) and shopping mall operators.

Earlier in his career, he served as senior director of construction and development for Tanger Outlets, director of construction for A&R Development and as a senior project manager for Whiting-Turner Contracting Company in Baltimore.

