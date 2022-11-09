LifeBridge Health, GW to pursue Regional Medical Campus in Baltimore

LifeBridge Health and the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) Wednesday announced an agreement to establish a new Regional Medical Campus (RMC) for the GW SMHS MD Program.

The new RMC will be based at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and home to a cohort of third- and fourth-year medical students who have opted to spend their clinical years there. The new campus will provide GW medical students the opportunity to train in a community-focused health system with an emphasis on primary and continuity care in a population health environment.

It is also anticipated that relationships built during their clinical training as students may lead to continued training in LifeBridge Health graduate medical education programs or as future LifeBridge Health physicians.

According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, a Regional Medical Campus is a distinct and separate location from the central campus of a medical school where students spend one or more years of their training.

This new campus will enable a cohort of up to 30 third-year and 30 fourth-year GW medical students to complete the first two years of didactic classroom education in Washington at GW’s Foggy Bottom campus, followed by a full year of clerkships during the third year and specialty electives during the fourth year at Sinai Hospital and the LifeBridge Health system sites.

The Regional Medical Campus will be accredited by the LCME through the accreditation of the MD Program at the main GW SMHS campus. Additionally, formal administrative and educational linkages to the main campus will remain intact and students will continue to have access to all resources on the Foggy Bottom campus, as well. Teaching faculty within the GW SMHS Regional Medical Campus at LifeBridge Health will receive faculty appointments at GW SMHS.

LifeBridge Health is ready to receive a first cohort of third-year students in spring 2023.