Md. Energy Administration brings back Md. Energy Infrastructure Program

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced Wednesday the return of its Maryland Energy Infrastructure Program (MEIP) for fiscal year 2023 (FY23).

The program is designed to promote economic vitality, job creation and emissions reductions by expanding natural gas infrastructure and converting inefficient equipment to clean burning natural gas.

MEIP is a competitive grant program that assists commercial and industrial customers to expand natural gas infrastructure, achieve cleaner air standards, provide job growth and training, and promote economic development and growth. This program has a total budget of $9.25 million.

MEA offers funding under two Areas of Interest (AOIs):

AOI 1: Local Distribution Companies – $3.25 million available. MEA will contribute up to 50% of total project costs, not to exceed $3 million. Applicants must contribute at least 50% of total project costs as matching funds or in-kind services.

AOI 2: Maryland Anchor Customers – $6 million available.MEA will contribute up to 75% of total project costs, not to exceed $3 million. Applicants must contribute at least 25% of total project costs as matching funds or in-kind services.

Of the total available funds, $2.6 million is prioritized for projects located in St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, and Frederick counties. Projects located in these counties will receive first consideration in the competitive application review process.

The application deadline is Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Contact program manager Emma Stoney at emma.stoney@maryland.gov or 410-382-1605 with questions.