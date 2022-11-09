North Oaks Senior Living to undergo major renovation

North Oaks Senior Living in Pikesville on Wednesday announced a multimillion-dollar renovation plan is underway to modernize its first and second floors that includes the dining room, library, reception area, and social hall.

Pikesville-based ARK Design LLC was chosen as the firm to lead the project. Founded by Adele Greenebaum, ARK Design will manage space planning and construction, schematic conceptual design, interior design, construction administration, and artwork and accessory selection.

Currently in the planning and design phase, the first- and second-floor renovations are anticipated to be complete by the third quarter of 2023. This project follows the ongoing apartment renovations the company has undertaken since the beginning of the year.

The last major renovations at North Oaks were completed in 2011. Since North Oaks was acquired from Life Care Services (LCS) at the beginning of this year, the new owners have been evaluating the property to determine what changes are needed to make North Oaks the premier senior living community in the region.

North Oaks Executive Director Reuben Rosenfeld was brought on, and retirement community consultants were quickly engaged to study the market and make recommendations on maximizing North Oaks’ potential. It was quickly decided that a much-needed facelift was a priority.