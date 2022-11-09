The Leadership’s Class of 2022 graduates

The Leadership on Thursday announced the Class of 2022 has graduated from its flagship program. These 64 leaders are now part of the nearly 1,900 alumni community in the organization’s 40-year history.

The class celebrated Nov. 3 at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, where more than 180 class members, alumni and guests attended. At the event, The Leadership unveiled its 40th anniversary logo and offered a sneak peek at the celebrations planned.

The flagship program is a nine-month experiential leadership program that develops participants in three areas: deepening their understanding of Baltimore’s history, challenges, assets and people, strengthening their capacity to lead, particularly in a civic context, and forging substantive relationships with fellow class members to provide a platform for collective action.