“Justice” will come to Maryland.

Maryland voters Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to change the name of the state’s top judicial tribunal from the Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the title of its jurists from judge to justice, with the chief judge becoming the chief justice.

The name of Maryland’s intermediate court will also change, from the Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland. Its judges, however, will still be called judges.

The unofficial vote margin as of Wednesday afternoon was 73% to 27%, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

No date has been set for the name and title changes.

“The Court of Appeals and the Court of Special Appeals have a rich and long history operating under those names,” Court of Appeals Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader said in a statement Wednesday.

“Both courts will continue to honor that history as we carry forward what those who came before us worked so hard to build,” Fader added. “The new names more closely align what each court is called with what each court does, and so should help promote clarity and avoid confusion.”

Court of Special Appeals Chief Judge E. Gregory Wells said in a statement Wednesday that “hopefully the voter-approved constitutional change in the names of both courts clears up any confusion among the public, lawyers, and judges from other jurisdictions about the roles of our respective courts. It is a welcome and much-needed change.”

The General Assembly last year approved the measure for referendum at the urging of then-Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.

Barbera said then that many nonlawyers and attorneys from out of state justifiably presume Maryland’s court of last resort would have the name “Supreme” – as is the case in every other state except New York, which also has an ultimate Court of Appeals.

“The efforts to resolve the confusion caused by the names of Maryland’s appellate courts are not new, going back to the 1967-68 Constitutional Commission and Convention and then again throughout the 1990s,” Barbera said after the amendment cleared the legislature. “I am gratified that the General Assembly has supported a long needed change that will help the people of Maryland and beyond understand Maryland courts better.”

Fader, then Court of Special Appeals chief judge, told legislators last year that changing the name of the intermediate court was also necessary because the current name had become a “misnomer.”

“Court of Special Appeals” was correct when it reviewed only a “special” category of cases, namely criminal appeals, said Fader, whom Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Court of Appeals chief judge in April.

Fader said last year that the Court of Special Appeals has for decades heard all manner of appeals from the state’s circuit courts.

He added that the word “special” has led many nonlawyers and attorneys from outside Maryland to assume the state’s second-highest court is above the Court of Appeals.

The impetus for the change from “judge” to “justice” began with former Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert M. Bell, who stepped down in 2013 upon reaching the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.

Bell used to chide attorneys who mistakenly referred to the high court’s judges as “justices,” telling them that there was no justice in Maryland.

Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters and Del. Ron Watson, both Prince George’s County Democrats, were chief sponsors of the proposed amendment in 2021.