DWIGHT ADRIAN EPPES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Terry stop



The State indicted Dwight Adrian Eppes, in the Circuit Court for Harford County, on charges related to the possession of a firearm. After the circuit court denied his motion to suppress the firearm and a statement that he made to the arresting officer, Eppes entered a plea of not guilty. The case proceeded on an agreed statement of facts. The court convicted Eppes of one count of possessing a regulated firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

