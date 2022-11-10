ELIJAH TYRELL COWART v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Eyewitness identification

Elijah Cowart, appellant, was charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Randall Dornon and related offenses stemming from events on January 29, 2019. Cowart filed a motion in limine to preclude an in-court identification of him by Dornon. The motion alleged that, during a trial preparation meeting with Dornon, the State conducted an impermissibly suggestive identification procedure which tainted the reliability of any subsequent identification by Dornon. The suppression court denied Cowart’s motion. On appeal, Cowart presents one question for our review …

