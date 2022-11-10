Gillian Pommerehn and Carrie Dooher | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications promoted Gillian Pommerehn and Carrie Dooher to executive vice president.

Pommerehn will serve as executive vice president, PR & reputation management. As the firm’s chief public relations strategist for the past 15 years, she leads a seasoned team of professionals implementing innovative media relations and crisis communications programs across Crosby’s practice areas. She also oversees national awareness campaigns that help shape attitudes, inspire behavior change, and motivate action for clients that include DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She leads the firm’s promotional activities, staff events and community outreach programs that strengthen Crosby’s culture of Inspiring Actions That Matter.

A Crosby team member for four years, Dooher has been promoted to executive vice president, senior strategist. She leads Crosby’s partnership with the Peace Corps, overseeing teams that drive branding and a comprehensive integrated marketing campaign to build awareness and increase volunteer applications. She also strategically guides national integrated marketing and behavior-change campaigns for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration that engage professional stakeholder groups and diverse consumer audiences.