Harbor Link breaks ground on communications infrastructure build

Harbor Link Holdings LLC, a Maryland-based telecommunications infrastructure company, Thursday announced it has begun construction on a new fiber optic infrastructure build connecting the Virginia cities of Alexandria and Ashburn.

The license agreement issued by the city of Alexandria allows for an eight-way fiber infrastructure, augmenting Harbor Link’s 60-mile conduit build along Interstate 95 and Maryland Route 97 that began construction in January.

Similar to the I-95 and Md. 97 route, this new duct features conduit for fiber optic cables to enable multipath, high-speed connectivity across the greater Arlington and Alexandria markets. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity with easy access points to enable connectivity in order to connect data centers and bridge the digital divide for underserved communities.

The new Alexandria fiber duct will play a significant role in Harbor Link’s Potomac River Crossing, connecting Washington and Baltimore to the northern Virginia region, bolstering connectivity between Arlington, Alexandria and Ashburn with diverse and redundant routes.

The northern Virginia region is home to the world’s largest data center and network connectivity hub and is a highly coveted corridor with limited access to fully redundant and diverse dark fiber – raw data pipes that can be lit and serviced by providers and private network operators for enhanced data transmission and security. Harbor Link’s vision is to connect various underserved regions throughout Maryland, Washington and Virginia via a brand new and fully diverse single continuous network route.

Harbor Link’s infrastructure projects offer much-needed route diversity to support pathway resiliency and deliver end-to-end connectivity in under 1 millisecond between Baltimore and northern Virginia Data center capital of the USA. Future phases will consist of network expansions further into Virginia, Delaware, and other areas in the mid-Atlantic region.

Harbor Link is also partnered with Harbor Peak Network Solutions LLC, who is building a six-mile ring in the Ashburn region, allowing access to the area’s data centers.