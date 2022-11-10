KEITH COURTNEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Guilty plea — Motion to withdraw
On November 20, 2017, Keith Courtney, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County to first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and second-degree assault. Thereafter, on December 20, 2017, the court sentenced him to a total of 20 years’ imprisonment with all but 15 years suspended in favor of 3 years’ probation.
