Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KEITH COURTNEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions November 10, 2022

Criminal procedure — Guilty plea — Motion to withdraw

On November 20, 2017, Keith Courtney, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County to first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and second-degree assault. Thereafter, on December 20, 2017, the court sentenced him to a total of 20 years’ imprisonment with all but 15 years suspended in favor of 3 years’ probation.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo