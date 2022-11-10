Maddy Voytek | Ørsted

Maddy Voytek was named to serve deputy head of government affairs and market strategy in Maryland for Ørsted.

Voytek will be responsible for developing and implementing engagement strategies in the state, including maintaining and strengthening positive working relationships with policymakers, environmental NGOs, local community organizations and other stakeholders.

Prior to joining Ørsted, Voytek served as Government Affairs Associate at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, helping to lead advocacy efforts on behalf of more than 5,500 members before the Maryland General Assembly.

She previously worked for the Hogan administration as the governor’s executive assistant, handling the Governor’s day-to-day operations and long-term planning. Voytek also served as the legislative and membership director for the Maryland Retailers Association, where she worked on a wide range of legislative issues at both the state and local levels.

She attended Towson University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in political science.