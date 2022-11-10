COLLEGE PARK — Maryland’s new governor-elect vowed Thursday to have an ambitious agenda entering the 2023 legislative session.

Democratic Governor-elect Wes Moore spent his second full post-election day beginning the transition process, including meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan and naming a team of more than two dozen leaders tasked with establishing his administration.

“During this entire campaign process, the Moore-Miller campaign was very clear that we were going to move fast,” said Moore, speaking at the University of Maryland College Park School of Public Policy building. “We’re going to be bold and we’re going to be fearless and we’re going to make sure that in this moment, Maryland leads.”

Moore described the work over the next few months as “the first salvo” that “the ideals we laid out during the campaign, we’re making them real starting today.”

Moore tapped his running mate, Aruna Miller, to chair a transition team of more than two dozen business, faith, political and nonprofit leaders. The transition steering committee also includes leaders from around the state, including western Maryland and the Eastern Shore as well as Republican Sen. Addie Eckardt.

“Make no mistake, we will govern inclusively, proactively and with great transparency,” said Miller.

The announcement of his transition team is “an actualization of something that we’ve been talking about for a very very long time,” said Moore.

“We said that this was going to be an administration that looks like the state of Maryland,” said Moore. “This is going to be an administration that is going to be transparent. This was going to be an administration that was going to be inclusive. Today we’re proud to announce that that commitment, and honoring that commitment, starts now.”

Cleo Hirsch, a Baltimore native and executive director of COVID response for the Baltimore City Public Schools system, will serve as transition director for the incoming administration.

Moore also named four transition co-chairs: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore; Mary Tydings, the former Moore campaign treasurer; and former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman.

Moore and Miller promised later announcements for policy committees.

The two have just over two months before they are sworn in, making history as the first Black governor of Maryland and the first immigrant and first woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor.

Earlier in the day Moore and Miller met for an hour with Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

“We had a really productive conversation one-on-one,” said Hogan. “I think we covered a lot of territory today.”

Moore agreed.

“Our teams are already working closely,” he said. “And we’re already seeing, not just how important this is and how seriously the Hogan administration is taking this. But this is the way it should be.”

The incoming governor said he was not only interested in the details of governance “but also what was the transition like for him.”

“There’s a hundred things you want to move and get done and move on quickly,” said Moore. “The governor was very kind about saying all that is right and all that is good, but how do you think about the pacing of this as you’re going through it.”

Hogan declined to get into the specifics of the conversation but shared one piece of advice he gave to his successor.

“There are a lot of things that I wish I had known,” said Hogan. “The one piece I said is that he takes the time to enjoy the moment. It’s a huge whirlwind getting ready to take over the administration with the inauguration coming up and everything like that. Sometimes you get so busy doing the work and focused on what you have to get done that you don’t actually enjoy the moment.”