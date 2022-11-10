Sarah Rayne | Howard County Association of Realtors

Sarah Rayne, CAE, RCE was appointed CEO of the Howard County Association of Realtors by its board of directors.

Rayne has been interim CEO for HCAR since August 2022. Prior to then, she’d been director of operations for HCAR since April 2020, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the association, while managing association events and projects and serving as staff liaison to the Preferred Partner and RPAC Committees. She is also the staff liaison to the board.

Prior to joining the HCAR team, Rayne was government and public affairs director for the Coastal Association of Realtors on the Eastern Shore of Maryland for six years. She came to HCAR with extensive experience in association management, RPAC fundraising and education, community outreach, legislative advocacy, event planning, grant writing, and public relations, among others.

Earlier this year, Rayne earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential, which is the highest designation for the nonprofit association management profession. The CAE program is designed to elevate professional standards, enhance individual performance, and designate those who demonstrate knowledge essential to the practice of association management. In 2019, she earned the Realtor Association Certified Executive designation, which is the only National Association of Realtors designation designed specifically for Realtor association executives. She also holds the At Home With Diversity and ePro certifications, and is C2EX endorsed.

Rayne is one of 86 professionals in the world who hold both the CAE credential and the RCE designation.

Rayne currently serves on the Maryland Realtors Community Involvement Committee and was recently appointed vice chair of the NAR Association Executives Committee RCE Advisory Board, which administers the RCE designation. She is also a regular contributor and member of the Editorial Board for NAR’s quarterly Association Executives Magazine.

Rayne earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications with a focus in journalism and a minor in music from Salisbury University in 2009, graduating magna cum laude. She worked as a newspaper reporter for five years before joining the Realtor family.

Rayne was born and raised on the Eastern Shore and loves reading, writing and spending time with her husband and son.