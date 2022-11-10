William A. Shorter Jr. | Office of Del. Luke Clippinger

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) appointed William A. Shorter Jr. to its board of visitors.

UMCES is a research and graduate university that provides sound advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment and prepares future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.

Shorter currently serves as the deputy chief of staff to Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore city, the House Judiciary Committee chair. Previously, he was an operations analyst at Morgan Stanley in Baltimore. He is the former chair of the Anne Arundel County Public Library Board of Trustees and former member of the Glen Burnie Economic Redevelopment Task Force and Anne Arundel County General Development Plan Committee.

Shorter holds a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Baltimore (UB) and Master of Public Policy from University of Maryland, College Park. He is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

During his senior year as an undergraduate at UB, he was the student regent on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science is one of the 12 universities that comprise the University System of Maryland.