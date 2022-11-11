DWIGHT L. WOODS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Drug possession

A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County found Dwight L. Woods, appellant, guilty of numerous counts of distribution of and/or possession with intent to distribute various controlled dangerous substances (“CDS”), at five different times, as well as related conspiracy charges. After the court imposed sentences totaling 35 years, Woods noted this appeal, contending that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions of CDS possession on one of those occasions—the date Woods was present when a search warrant was executed at a residence he shared with a co-conspirator.

