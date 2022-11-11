Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ERIC GREENBERG, et al. v. COMPTROLLER OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions November 11, 2022

Tax law — Tax refund request — Timeliness of return

Eric and Jaquenette Greenberg, husband and wife, filed a claim with the Comptroller of Maryland (the “Comptroller”) seeking a refund for the overpayment of their 2004 Maryland state income taxes. The Comptroller denied the claim because, according to the Comptroller, the Greenbergs failed to file a timely 2004 Maryland tax return.

Read the opinion

