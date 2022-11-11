Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will host its 65th Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair on Nov. 23 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center, the organization’s first time hosting the event since 2019.

More than 300 volunteers statewide will provide turkey and all the trimmings to about2,000 individuals who otherwise may not be fortunate enough to celebrate the holidays. The Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair is one of the longest-running Thanksgiving events in the Baltimore area. Free tickets are available through social service agencies or by contacting Goodwill directly.

In addition to food and entertainment, Goodwill will also host a resource fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to have resumes prepared for them, talk to Goodwill staff about training and job placement services, and consult with representatives from numerous community service organizations for employment and related social services information.

Last year, Goodwill placed more than 900 individuals into jobs. Revenue generated from the sale of donated goods helps fund these programs.