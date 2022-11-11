John Mangione Jr. | Lorien Health Services

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned assisted living/nursing home company and industry innovator, announced that John Mangione Jr. has been named vice president, Care Forward.

In his new role, Mangione will oversee Lorien’s Assisted Living communities and Home Health Services and will be involved in areas that include brand exposure, operations, and sales. He will also focus on identifying trends that will impact the future of care.

Mangione started at the Columbia facility in 2009 and after working in various roles though out Lorien, he was accepted into the Administrator in Training program. He received his Nursing Home Administrator license in 2012 and opened up Lorien Elkridge. During the past few years, Mangione was instrumental in successfully navigating his team through the challenges of the pandemic.

Mangione graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in agricultural and resources economics. He is a licensed nursing home administrator.