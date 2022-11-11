Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KAHIL JOHNSON, v. WEXFORD HEALTH SOURCES INC., et al.

By: Unreported Opinions November 11, 2022

Torts — Medical malpractice — Delayed treatment

This appeal involves a challenge by Kahil Johnson (“K. Johnson”) to the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County’s grant of summary judgment and a motion in limine infavor of Appellees, Wexford Health Sources, Inc. (“Wexford”) and Dr. Wright. The court determined that Wexford and Dr. Wright could not be held liable, under a theory of negligence, for their actions related to a delay in treatment of Thomas Johnson’s (“T. Johnson”) terminal cancer.

