KAHIL JOHNSON, v. WEXFORD HEALTH SOURCES INC., et al.

Torts — Medical malpractice — Delayed treatment
This appeal involves a challenge by Kahil Johnson (“K. Johnson”) to the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County’s grant of summary judgment and a motion in limine infavor of Appellees, Wexford Health Sources, Inc. (“Wexford”) and Dr. Wright. The court determined that Wexford and Dr. Wright could not be held liable, under a theory of negligence, for their actions related to a delay in treatment of Thomas Johnson’s (“T. Johnson”) terminal cancer.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.