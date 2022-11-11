Matthew Power | MICUA

The Maryland Independent College and University Association (MICUA) announces the appointment of Matthew Power as the next President of MICUA, effective Dec. 7.

Power replaces Sara Fidler who led the organization from November 2019 through October 2022. Angela Sherman, vice president for academic affairs at MICUA, is currently serving as interim President.

As the President of MICUA, Power also serves as the managing director of the Independent College Fund of Maryland, a foundation that raises scholarship funds for students attending MICUA member institutions.

Power is a talented executive leader who brings a strong understanding of higher education policy and Maryland government. He is data-driven, financially astute and quickly embraces technology innovations.

Since 2020, Power served as the chief administrative officer (CAO) for Anne Arundel County. In that role, he oversaw county government, including 18 departments, a $2 billion operating budget, a more than $700 million capital budget, and a staff of 6,000 employees. He led the county’s response to COVID-19 as well as its recovery and reopening efforts. He collaborated to establish the County’s first Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and initiated the county’s first disparity study as a precursor to a minority and women-owned businesses program. He actively modernized County operations and systems to improve services for county residents.

Prior to serving Anne Arundel County, Power served as the vice president for government relations for MICUA. He served as the primary lobbyist for higher education issues in Annapolis. He managed the association’s business affiliate program and led numerous consortium initiatives to drive down costs for member institutions.

Power is a graduate of Loyola University Maryland where he earned a Master of Business Administration as well as the University of Maryland where he earned a Master of Public Management. He is a graduate of Leadership Maryland and Leadership Anne Arundel.