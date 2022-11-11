Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WICKED PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC. v. DANIEL HOLLAND, ET AL.

By: Unreported Opinions November 11, 2022

Contracts — Breach — Written construction contract

This appeal and cross-appeal arise from a custom home construction contract dispute. Laura and Daniel Holland, appellees/cross-appellants, contracted with Wicked Professional Services, Inc. (“WPS”), appellant/cross-appellee, a home building company owned and operated by Donald Littleton, for the construction of a new home on land titled in the name of their limited liability company, Chesapeake Bay Land Company, LLC (“Chesapeake”).

Read the opinion

