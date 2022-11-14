New Giant Food location to bring 150 jobs to Baltimore

Regional grocery chain Giant Food Monday announced it will open a new store in Baltimore, expecting to bring more than 150 new jobs to the community.

The doors will open at the new store at 857 East Fort Ave. on Nov. 18 at 6 a.m. and will serve as Giant’s sixth location in the city.

Headquartered in Landover, Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations.