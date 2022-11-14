Restaurant chain to add more than 250 jobs in Md.

Raising Cane’s, a Plano, Texas-fast casual chicken finger chain, Monday announced it will add more than 250 jobs in Maryland with the opening of two locations in March 2023.

The chicken chain will open in Gambrills at 1070 MD-3 North as its second location in Maryland, joining its inaugural site in Towson, opening later this year. Later in March, the chain will open another restaurant in Westminster at 400 Englar Road.

In preparation for the two new restaurants, Raising Cane’s is hiring more than 250 employees for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level positions. Starting pay for crew is $15 per hour and management crew pay starts at $18 per hour.

Raising Cane’s is approaching 700 restaurants in more than 35 states and Guam as it expects to open 100 new restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022.