Saul Ewing will shorten firm name amid rebranding effort

Saul Ewing LLP is ditching the longer name it adopted during a 2017 merger with the Chicago firm Arnstein & Lehr, capping an extensive year-long rebranding effort.

The Philadelphia-based firm announced Monday that it will drop the names Arnstein & Lehr and return to the shorter name it had before the merger, Saul Ewing. The firm also launched a new logo, tagline and website.

Jason M. St. John, Saul Ewing’s managing partner, said he heard from lawyers at the firm who had previously worked at Arnstein & Lehr that the name change would be appropriate.

“It became resoundingly clear that we should change our name as a statement that we are one unified firm, five years after the combination with Arnstein & Lehr,” St. John told The Daily Record. “It just felt right, after listening to our colleagues and clients, that it did send a message that we are one firm with a focus on solving problems.”

St. John said he spoke with Lou Lehr, 93, about the name change.

“He was incredibly supportive and said it is the evolution of the firm,” St. John said. “Arnstein & Lehr was not always Arnstein & Lehr, it had other names, so he really understood and was supportive.”

Saul Ewing is a national law firm of about 375 lawyers with a major presence in Baltimore. It began as a Pennsylvania firm but came to Baltimore in 1998 after merging with Weinberg & Green. By the time of the 2017 merger with Arnstein & Lehr, Saul Ewing brought 11 offices spanning from Boston to Washington, D.C., along the East Coast and Pittsburgh further west.

Arnstein & Lehr was founded in Chicago in 1893 and was retained to represent Sears Roebuck in its early days. At the time of the merger with Saul Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr was based in Illinois and Florida and focused on business, litigation, local government, tax and estate planning and real estate.

The combined firm had greater capabilities, in areas ranging from energy, higher education, insurance and life sciences, across 15 offices.

Saul Ewing also added a Minneapolis office in 2019 and is looking to expand further, St. John said.

“There will be no change in terms of offerings or in terms of our current footprint,” he said. “I think what it does signal as we move forward is that we will continue to grow.”

The firm is exploring the markets in California, Colorado and Texas, as well as parts of the East Coast where Saul Ewing doesn’t have offices, he said.

Saul Ewing maintains a large presence in Baltimore and recently announced the local office would move to a new location on the ninth floor of 1001 Fleet St. in the city’s Harbor East section.

The Baltimore office also recently got a new managing partner, Jonathan A. Havens, after the office’s previous leader, Michelle N. Lipkowitz, left for the D.C. firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.

“A new Saul Ewing in a new amazing space in Harbor East with a new office managing partner — I think you will see Saul Ewing really double its efforts in our community and continue to occupy what we hope is an important space in the legal and business community in Baltimore,” St. John said.