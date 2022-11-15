ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL MD OFFICE OF THE INSPECTOR GENERAL FOR HEALTH
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General in the MD Office of the Inspector General for Health.
Closing Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
See full ad at
