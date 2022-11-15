Baltimore vodka maker Lytos expands sales to DC, Delaware

Lytos, a Baltimore-based company that specializes in making a patent pending, gluten-free premium vodka with added electrolytes, Tuesday announced it has expanded sales into liquor stores and bars in Washington and Delaware.

Lytos, manufactured in Columbia, was originally sold throughout greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore. The company has plans to expand sales into other states, targeting New York, Florida, Arizona and California.

After debuting in November 2020, Lytos Vodka is now sold in about 400 bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout Maryland, Washington and Delaware. Lytos calls itself the first-ever vodka marketed and sold with added electrolytes.

The vodka is distilled from domestically sourced, farm-fresh corn, making it gluten-free. It is then infused with salt, potassium and phosphorus, the compounds of electrolytes found in sophisticated sports drinks, but without the added sugars.

Lytos founder Billy Fanshawe, who grew up in Severna Park, is a Howard County resident and a Towson University graduate. Some of the first bars to purchase Lytos are in Severna Park, Annapolis, Pasadena, Elkridge, Ellicott City, south Baltimore and Towson where Fanshawe spent time cold-calling local establishments.