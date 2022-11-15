Ravenell, Snyder cases to go before 4th Circuit in January

Two criminal cases involving Baltimore lawyers are scheduled to go before a federal appeals court during the same oral argument session in January.

The cases are at very different stages. One involves Baltimore defense lawyer Kenneth W. Ravenell, who was convicted of money laundering in December and is set to serve a federal prison sentence unless the appeals court intervenes.

The other involves Stephen L. Snyder, a well-known malpractice attorney who is facing a federal extortion charge but hasn’t gone to trial and is seeking to have the indictment thrown out.

Both cases have been scheduled for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ argument session that runs from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27 in Richmond.

Ravenell is challenging his conviction. A jury found him guilty of one count of money laundering at his trial in December, where federal prosecutors alleged that Ravenell helped launder nearly $2 million in drug money for a former criminal defense client.

Jurors acquitted Ravenell of most charges, including racketeering and narcotics conspiracy. His lawyers have argued that the split verdict means the jury did not believe prosecutors’ key witness, Richard Byrd, who was Ravenell’s former client and testified that Ravenell had extensive knowledge of a major marijuana trafficking organization.

The defense team has asked the 4th Circuit to consider that Ravenell’s conviction was improperly based on money that paid for criminal defense services, which is exempt from federal money laundering law. His lawyers have also argued the criminal offense for which Ravenell was convicted took place outside the five-year statute of limitations and that jurors should have been instructed on the timing issue.

Senior U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady, who oversaw the trial, sentenced Ravenell in June to four years and nine months in prison.

The 4th Circuit rejected Ravenell’s petition for bail pending appellate review, and declined to hear the request en banc, though several judges dissented.

Ravenell has not reported to serve his prison sentence, which was slated to begin in October. The reason remains unclear; a series of recent sealed filings on Ravenell’s docket are shielded from public view.

Ravenell’s lawyer, Peter White, declined to comment.

The substance of Snyder’s appeal remains shrouded in secrecy. Most filings are under seal, though the case caption indicates it is related to “Grand Jury 2021 Subpoenas.”

The case against Snyder involves claims that he threatened to embarrass the University of Maryland Medical System if it didn’t offer him a $25 million consulting deal.

Federal prosecutors say the consulting deal was a sham and that Snyder did not intend to do any work for the money; instead, he was attempting to extort UMMS with claims that its flagship hospital’s transplant program had made dangerous mistakes.

UMMS officials reached out to federal authorities after Snyder made the ask in 2018 and ultimately recorded a meeting at which Snyder explained the deal and said he would be “conflicted out” of future lawsuits against UMMS if the system paid him.

Snyder has asked to dismiss the indictment, but a hearing on the request is on hold while the appellate proceedings are underway.

The Baltimore Banner reported that the sealed dispute centers on materials that Snyder believes to be protected under attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege. One of the documents is a memo that Snyder allegedly instructed an associate to destroy and is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, The Banner reported.

Snyder’s lawyer, Arnold Weiner, declined to comment.